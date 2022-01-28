International SOS releases Covid trip planner

Trip support company International SOS has rolled out a new risk management tool, the COVID Trip Planner to provide personalized information and advice on how to plan travel,

The Covid Trip planner is accessible to International SOS’s existing clients via the International SOS ManagerView and Assistance App.

Developed and operated in partnership with global data provider Sherpa, the information provided in the planner is constantly updated as countries and regions change their Covid-19 related rules and requirements.

This information includes travel rules by destination, country visa requirements, testing requirements and quarantine mandates. The Covid Trip Planner enables travellers to better understand how they can plan travel based on the passport they hold and their Covid-19 vaccination status. They will also have direct access to any necessary forms to complete prior to departure.

Laurent Fourier, CEO of assistance services, International SOS said, “Omicron has sparked another wave of travel bans and many countries have taken the decision to reverse their border easing in fear of the highly transmissible variant.

“We expect travel regulations to continuously evolve and the impact of Covid-19 may even transform the way we travel for many years to come. Each trip may require a risk management process based on the destination, need for travel, as well as additional Covid-19 restrictions.”

International SOS has been supporting thousands of organisations to navigate changing Covid-19 regulations since the start of the pandemic.

According to the company, the Covid Trip Planner promotes a safe and sustainable return to travel for many organisations as they navigate the complexity of complying with the changing regulations and ensuring safe business travel decisions are made.

Users of the COVID Trip Planner will also have access to International SOS Assistance Centre 24/7 Support, enabling them to connect with medical or security professionals whenever needed.