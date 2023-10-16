Jet Aviation completes renovation of lobby at its FBO in Houston

Jet Aviation has completed a full renovation of the lobby at its FBO in Houston.

The project comprised an extensive overhaul of the facility, including increasing passenger areas and amenities.

The new space is designed to meet the company’s refreshed brand standards with a minimal, light, and elegant design. Renovations include increasing customer areas by some 500 square feet and adding amenities including a refreshment cafe, upgrades to the pilot lounges and flight planning area, and dedicated employee facilities.

“As part of our continued investment in the facilities across our network, we are pleased to announce the completion of our lobby renovation at Houston Hobby Airport,” said Richard Layson, vice president FBO operations in the Americas.

“This new lobby, along with our 80,000 square feet of hangar space and aircraft canopy – the only one at the airport – further demonstrates our ongoing commitment to continue as partner of choice for our customers.”

Houston joined the Jet Aviation network in 2012. The renovation of the 6,362 square-foot lobby began in Q4 2022 and was completed in just under one year. The build was finalized in stages to ensure full operation throughout.

The updated facility is part of a larger effort by Jet Aviation to ensure an effortless customer experience across its global network, including the opening of a new hangar in Bozeman in September of this year, a new hangar in Scottsdale completed in June, and the remodeling of the lobby of its Teterboro FBO in March.