AEG’s FBO global network continues to grow

AEG Fuels has announced that Aero Center Tallahassee, located at the Tallahassee International Airport (TLH), is the latest FBO to join AEG Fuels’ network of world-class FBOs, AEG Connect.

The FBO at TLH is Aero Center’s newest FBO and is scheduled to open next month.

“The AEG Connect Network is a group of FBOs carefully selected for their unparalleled service, operational excellence and competitive pricing,” said Chris Clementi, AEG’s CEO. “Each location has its unique ambience and regional flavor, but all network FBOs adhere to the same level of superior service and operational excellence. With the AEG Connect Network, our customers know they will always receive the highest level of service and excellence when at a network FBO. We’re pleased to welcome Aero Center Tallahassee to this select group.”

Aero Centers operates a portfolio of private, integrated aviation terminals, with Tallahassee being the latest location.

Their expert teams are dedicated to crafting a seamless flight experience for every customer. Each Aero Service location is a full service FBO, offering the highest level of customer service and excellence.

The Aero Center Tallahassee’s facility includes 64 T-Hangars, 4 large Box-Hangars and a new 24,000 sq ft hangar. The terminal is equipped with a passenger lobby, courtesy crew transportation, pilot lounge with a snooze room and showers, flight-planning area, and private workstations.

“We are honored to be a part of the AEG Connect Network,” said Jeremy Epperson, Aero Center’s president, and COO. “The same core values that drive AEG drive us. We are committed to world-class service, operational excellence, and safety. We look forward to serving AEG customers at Aero Center TLH very soon.”

Business Aviation customers are assured of guaranteed excellence at every AEG Connect Network FBO around the globe. Network members are recognized by AEG with preferred status earned by continued excellence in service and quality standards. All members undergo a periodical audit and review to ensure compliance with established levels of service and deliver on AEG’s commitment that every location meets AEG Connect standards for exceptional service.

Member FBOs are provided a suite of tools and services that enhance their ability to compete in their own marketplace and help grow their business. These include added visibility on all AEG online ordering platforms and the ability to reward their customers with AEG’s fuel loyalty program, AEG Rewards. In addition, member FBOs gain increased market exposure through inclusion in AEG’s marketing strategy, including participation at major industry events.