Jet Linx continues expansion plan with Minneapolis private terminal

Jet Linx, a leading aircraft management and Jet Card membership company in the United States, has announced the opening of its new Minneapolis private terminal, it’s 19th private terminal location in the USA.

Jet Linx will serve the Minneapolis and St. Paul market through its newly-constructed private terminal at Flying Cloud Airport.

“We are excited to announce the highly anticipated grand opening of our new Minneapolis private terminal as part of our nationwide growth strategy. With the growing demand for personalized private aviation services, it is a pleasure to introduce our unique business model to the region,” said Jamie Walker, president and CEO of Jet Linx.

“As part of the exceptional Minneapolis and St. Paul community, we look forward to providing new and existing Jet Card members and aircraft owners with an unparalleled private aviation service through our signature local, personalized approach.”

The grand opening celebration of the company’s 19th private terminal location represents another significant step in strategic growth and national expansion for Jet Linx, including its recent acquisition of the Meridian Aircraft Management & Air Charter business at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey, serving New York City, in July. In addition to pursuing an ambitious acquisition strategy, Jet Linx has also celebrated a series of milestones in recent years, including the opening of four new private Base terminals, a new and expanded private terminal in Nashville and a second Base terminal in St. Louis; the introduction of two new Jet Card programs, the establishment of two groundbreaking partnerships with Forbes Travel Guide and Southwest Airlines; and the hosting of its inaugural Aviation Safety Symposium, the first-ever event that invites industry partners to share, educate and advance safety efforts in Part 135 operations.

Jet Linx Minneapolis hosted a socially-distanced grand opening celebration on the evening of October 8, 2020.

“Our new private terminal in Minneapolis exemplifies how Jet Linx is dedicated to serving our clients in a way no other private aviation business can,” said Lee McGillivray, Jet Linx Minneapolis Base president. “Current and future members and aircraft owners now have access to our dedicated, local team and to the amenities available exclusively in our private terminal, as well as to our guaranteed private jet services. We were excited to share a preview of the service and luxury the Minneapolis-community can expect at our grand opening.”