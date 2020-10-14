Jetex chooses Singapore for new FBO

Jetex, an award-winning leader in the executive aviation industry, has announced the expansion of its global FBO network in the Asia-Pacific region with the addition of a fixed-base operator in Singapore.

The new FBO is in collaboration with Bombardier to bring its Singapore Service Center into the worldwide Jetex FBO and ground handling network and provide access to Jetex’s international flight planning and trip support services.

This leverages Jetex’s service standards and ground handling systems with Bombardier’s strong presence in Singapore. It expands the Singapore Service Centre at Seletar Aerospace Park beyond aircraft service and maintenance to offer a full spectrum of services to operators and elite travelers.

“We are optimistic about the possibilities for growth in the Asia-Pacific region and very excited to be adding Singapore to our network,” said Adel Mardini, founder and CEO of Jetex. “Last year, Singapore experienced very strong demand for private jets with an increase of 16% compared to 2018. Therefore, we look forward to meeting the rising demand with an exceptional FBO and exemplary operational support. Bombardier shares our high standards for service, so the collaboration is a natural fit.”

Jetex’s Global Trip Manager platform allows Bombardier to provide seamless aircraft services, security and baggage control, as well as real-time billing.

“We are thrilled to bring a service provider of this caliber to the expansion of Bombardier’s Singapore Service Centre, a key hub for business aviation in the Asia-Pacific region,” said Jean-Christophe Gallagher, vice president and general manager, customer experience, Bombardier Aviation. “Jetex shares Bombardier’s commitment to delivering the exceptional service that customers demand and deserve.”