Premier Jet Center reselected as CAA-preferred FBO at Flying Cloud Airport

Premier Jet Center has been voted by members of the Corporate Aircraft Association members to remain the association’s ‘Preferred FBO’ at Flying Cloud Airport in Minneapolis, Minnesota for the next three years.

The Corporate Aircraft Association (CAA) selects a Preferred FBO at an airport, by offering FBOs at a specified airport to submit a bid, which includes special pricing and states their case to CAA members of why to vote for their FBO.

Once voting is open, CAA members have a week to select the FBO they wish to receive the preferred status, which is granted for three years. To be eligible for the designation, an FBO must receive a minimum of 35 net YES votes. Only one FBO on the airport is selected to be the CAA Preferred FBO.

According to the Corporate Aircraft Association (CAA), “a CAA Preferred FBO is a combination of good service and fair pricing provided to our members.”

“We sincerely thank our customers and CAA members for their loyalty and trust in us to remain the CAA Preferred FBO at Flying Cloud Airport,” said Michael Lawrence, operations manager at Premier Jet Center. “We look forward to building upon our relationships with existing and new members of CAA,” adds Lawrence.

Premier Jet Center currently holds the CAA Preferred FBO status at Flying Cloud Airport and with this new contract, will continue to do so until April 30, 2023.