Avfuel offers free FAA-approved training during Covid-19 pandemic

Aviation fuel and services provider Avfuel is making all of its training materials free for a year for FBOs and fuel handlers.

By signing up at avfueltraining.com, Avfuel customers can get a year’s free access to all of the FAA-approved Part 138 Line Fuel Safety and Supervisory courses until June 30, 2020. This offer includes a waiving of the initial subscription fee.

“We hope this offering helps our partners focus on what’s important right now—health and safety,” said Randy Harrison, quality assurance supervisor for Avfuel. “Even operations seeing a dip in activity can use this time strategically to meet training requirements and come out of the crisis more prepared.”

In addition to the FAA-approved courses, the Avfuel Training System features courses on fuel safety, customer service and Avfuel programs.

Training topics include: fuel handling and fire safety; contaminants and fuel testing methods; procedures for receiving a load of aviation fuel; aviation fueling components; fuel storage systems; mobile refueling equipment; aircraft fueling and general operations, including misfueling prevention; record keeping best practices; procedures for handling DEF; an extensive course on the proper usage, labeling, storage and handling of aviation fuels and additives; and additional comprehensive training focused entirely on fuel system icing inhibitor’s proper usage, storage protocols and handling for added safety measures.

In addition to the special training offer, Avfuel is staying in constant communication with customers, sharing a plethora of resources—from marketing during a crisis to OSHA guidelines, and from CARES Act assistance to ways to reduce stress—to help operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. These resources are sent to customers on a weekly basis and are updated at Avfuel.com/COVID19.

Furthermore, Avfuel’s subsidiary—Avplan Trip Support—remains operational 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to provide customers with updates on coronavirus travel advisories and assess trip feasibility, always at no cost.