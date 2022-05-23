Saudia Private Aviation achieves IS-BAO registration

Saudia Private Aviation, the top-tier international luxury flight services and ground handling provider has announced its operation has reached Stage 1 registration for the International Standard for Business Aircraft Operations (IS-BAO).

The IS-BAO is developed by the International Business Aviation Council (IBAC) and its member associations and is a recommended voluntary code of best practices designed to help flight operations (fixed- and rotor-wing) achieve high levels of safety and professionalism in their operations around the world. IS-BAO is a safety standard recognized by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), Doc 10004, Global Safety Plan. The Stage 1 confirms that the SMS infrastructure is established and that safety management activities are appropriately targeted.

The Saudia Private Aviation (SPA) operation chose IS-BAO’s new FlightPlan Stage 1 package to facilitate this achievement. This includes a special credentialed implementor to streamline the pre-audit process and simplify the pathway to IS-BAO Stage 1.

Mr. Mohammed Sindi, manager of product and FBO Services for SPA said, “We are truly very proud to have registered as an IS-BAO operator and reach Stage 1 with our safety management system. We worked hard for months to make sure all standards were met, although SPA was already very well established to such a degree that it made the execution easier.

“We are creating a culture that continually strives to make operations safer by identifying areas where better risk management can be achieved.”

Mr. Osama Alahdal, general manager of commercial and services for SPA said, “Our achievement of IS-BAO Stage 1 is a valuable tool that will help us foster trust, safety and professionalism, boost the quality of our work further and help communicate our high standards to our clients.

“The entire SPA organization should be very proud of this achievement,” commented Andrew Karas, Director of IS-BAO. “As a voluntary international standard, it represents their commitment to safety, and we look forward to working with them on their journey to the next stage.”

SPA runs the largest Private Aviation Terminal (FBO) in Saudi Arabia in Jeddah where it is headquartered. The company has lounges and a presence across the major cities of Saudi Arabia: Riyadh, Dammam, Medina and NEOM. SPA is always keen to raise the level of services they provide to their esteemed clients, including the best competitive prices.

SPA is well on the way to becoming an organization that encourages a safe and transparent operational environment. In addition to IS-BAO, SPA has already achieved GACAR (General Authority of Civil Aviation Regulation) Part 121, GACAR Part 151 for Jeddah (JED) and Riyadh (RUH), IS-BAH Stage1 for JED and RUH, EASA, and has started the process to obtain GACAR Part 145 and GACAR Part 125.