Avfuel returns to EBACE with expanded network

Avfuel joins the international aviation community’s return to EBACE 2022 with a network of fuel locations, having added 13 branded FBOs and 47 contract fuel locations, 19 outside the USA, this year alone.

Included are FBOs in key locations for the branded Avfuel Network, such as Revv Aviation (K06C) in the Chicagoland community of Schaumburg, Ill.; Cutter Aviation (KGTU) in Georgetown, Texas, serving the greater Austin region; and three Collier County, Fla., locations (KMKY, KIMM and KX01).

Representing Avfuel’s robust network at EBACE are six FBO companies, encompassing 34 full-service fueling locations, exhibiting with the fuel supplier in booth D67.

Among them are Avflight (24 FBO locations); Banyan Air Service (KFXE); Castle & Cooke Aviation (KVNY, PHNL); Duncan Aviation (KLNK, KBTL, KAZO, KPVU); Fargo Jet Center (KFAR) along with sister FBO, Premier Jet Center (KFCM), and sister company, Exclusive Aircraft Sales (KFCM); and Overland Aviation (KXWA).

Team members from Avfuel and each of these operations will be on hand to answer questions concerning Avfuel’s fueling network and aviation services for show attendees. Such services include strategic fuel supply, contract fuel, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), carbon offsetting, book and claim for SAF, payment processing, credit services, tax compliance, loyalty rewards, marketing, insurance, trip planning, fuel handling and customer service training, quality assurance, refueling equipment, parts, and network referrals.

Flight operators can also stop by booth D67 to sign up for an Avfuel Contract Fuel account, the convenient payment platform for fuel and ground handling at 3,000+ global locations, as well as flight departments’ gateway to significant savings on fuel and ancillary purchases.

“We’re thrilled to be back at EBACE to connect in person again,” said Marci Ammerman, Avfuel’s vice president of marketing. “Avfuel always benefits from the insights we glean from these events, and uses them to enhance our offerings and services. EBACE provides a rich environment for education and innovation.”

*Data accurate as of May 10, 2022.