Airbus commits to extending ACH130 Aston Martin Edition production

Airbus Corporate Helicopters has committed to continuing production of the ACH130 Aston Martin Edition after selling out almost the entire initial production run faster than expected.

The helicopter is a special version of the ACH130 featuring a range of interior and exterior designs created by Aston Martin.

Little more than two years after launch ACH has sold all but one of the 15 helicopters covered by its initial production commitment. Orders have come from across the world including South East Asia, Europe, Latin America, New Zealand and North America.

Now ACH has decided to commit to producing another 15 examples to address the continuing interest in the ACH130 Aston Martin Edition.

Head of ACH Frederic Lemos said, “There’s no question that bringing together our values of

excellence and quality with Aston Martin’s commitment to high-performance automotive

ellegance has resulted in a helicopter that always excites customers. But we really did not

imagine that the market would move so fast, so I’m delighted to be able to commit to these

future production slots and I look forward to talking to interested customers at EBACE.”

Aston Martin’s executive vice president and chief creative officer, Marek Reichman said, “As an ultra-luxury brand, Aston Martin is passionate about collaborating with designers and engineers from other disciplines to create special products that represent both our brand values and design ethos. We are delighted with the high interest in the ACH130 Aston Martin Edition and look forward to continuing our fantastic relationship with ACH.”