Signature Aviation opens private aviation terminal at Birmingham Airport

Signature Aviation has opened a newly constructed private aviation facility at Birmingham Airport (BHX) in the United Kingdom.

The opening marks the full revival of Signature Birmingham following a flood affecting its previous 1930’s era terminal building.

The entirely new site features a 222 sq. m. building complete with traveler lounge space, refreshment area, and a passenger security screening checkpoint. The terminal also includes a dedicated pilots lounge and an electric vehicle charging station.

“Signature rapidly mobilized to operate from a temporary facility immediately following the damage to our

previous FBO; however, this opening solidifies our ongoing commitment to our customers and to Birmingham Airport as we look to the future,” said John-Angus Smith, managing director for Signature EMEA.

“We are thankful for the support of Birmingham Airport Ltd in helping to re-establish Signature’s presence at the airport.”

“The newly built FBO in Birmingham reflects the resilience of our team and the importance of this location within our EMEA network,” said Daniel Myles, area director UK.

“General aviation continues to be a commercial driver to both the airport and Birmingham city, and we look forward to greeting attendees of the upcoming Commonwealth Games and Women’s UEFA Football Championship this summer.”

Construction of the new facility lasted 12 weeks, with interior fit and finishing taking an additional four weeks.