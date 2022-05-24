Bombardier introduces Global 8000 aircraft

Bombardier unveiled the newest member of its business jet portfolio with the introduction of the Global 8000 aircraft at EBACE 2022.

The aircraft is the world’s fastest and longest-range purpose-built business jet and has a range of 8,000 nautical miles and a top speed of Mach 0.94.

“Bombardier solidifies once more its position as the leader in business aviation with the newest member of the industry-leading Global family,” said Éric Martel, Bombardier’s president and chief executive officer.

“The Global 8000 aircraft leverages the outstanding attributes of the Global 7500 aircraft, providing our customers with a flagship aircraft of a new era. We remain unmatched, which for an innovation-focused team like us, is great.”

In May 2021, following a demonstration flight with a Global 7500 flight test vehicle, the Global 8000 aircraft, accompanied by a NASA F/A-18 chase plane, repeatably achieved speeds in excess of Mach 1.015, a key step in enabling a maximum Mach operating speed (MMO) of M0.94 and becoming the fastest business jet in the world and the fastest in civil aviation since the Concorde.

During the demonstration flight, the aircraft also became the first Transport Category airplane to fly supersonic with sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

The Global 8000 business jet also has the lowest cabin altitude in its class of 2,900 feet when flying at 41,000 ft. It is also equipped with Bombardier’s Pũr Air and advanced HEPA filter technology.

Expected to enter service in 2025, the Global 8000 aircraft development is ongoing, and the program is progressing to plan. And for current Global 7500 operators, the performance enhancements on the Global 8000 will be retrofittable when the aircraft enters into service in 2025.