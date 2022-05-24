Titan Aviation Fuels brings new fuel services to Europe

Titan Aviation Fuels is bringing a new portfolio of fueling options to Europe, as it makes its debut appearance at EBACE 2022.

Following its recent acquisition of European-based fuel reseller AKRYL, the established North American business introduces its broad suite of fueling services to operators, FBOs and pilots at EBACE.

As one of the largest suppliers of aviation fuel services in the United States, supporting a network of over 550 FBOs, Titan has set its sights on European expansion.

The European footprint provides customers with a network of fuel choices within the Titan Contract Fuel Program when traveling internationally, while simultaneously introducing a new set of customers from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) to Titan’s USA-based FBO network.

Titan offers a digital platform that delivers real-time fuel pricing, comparisons, and quotes to enable direct purchasing. This program can be integrated with a customer’s operations software to enable a uniquely streamlined and efficient way to manage their fuel operations. Full-time multilingual customer support is also available to ensure simple purchasing from around the globe.

Titan Aviation Fuels will retain AKRYL’s existing offices and experienced teams in Dublin and Geneva to support the expansion. “The only thing that has changed is the name,” said Daniel Coetzer, CEO of the European operations. “We will still be providing reliable, simplified, and efficient fueling services supported by our experienced team world-wide, but with the added benefit of a robust North American network.”

“We look forward to exhibiting at EBACE as we add the AKRYL offerings to the TITAN Aviation Fuels network,” said TITAN Aviation Fuels President, Robbie Stallings. “Not only does this integration give our Contract Fuel Program an international footprint for our North American based customers, but also provides access to TITAN programs for EMEA-based customers traveling to North America.