Sheltair celebrates new hangar and groundbreaking in Denver

Just a year after breaking ground on its latest hangar development in Denver, Colorado, Sheltair has inaugurated its second large-cabin class-size hangar in a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Simultaneously, the company also celebrated the groundbreaking of its new expansion project, which will add three more hangars to its FBO at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport (KBJC) portfolio.

Equipped with 28-foot tail-height doors, Sheltair’s newly-completed Hangar B has added 30,240 square feet of hangar space for large-cabin class aircraft, such as G650 and Global Express. Considering its promise to deliver z premier guest experience, Sheltair also added overhead radiant heaters, high-volume fans, and four utility stations with power, water, and compressed air hookups for comfort and convenience.

Sheltair’s new US$12 million facility will provide tenants with an additional 6,324 square feet of Class-A office and support space, designed as six leasable areas served by common space, including a lobby, kitchen, and restrooms. Outside, the latest addition to the Sheltair KBJC complex includes 48,000 square feet of new ramp space and 94 vehicle parking spaces, 16 of which are covered. Electric vehicle charging stations are also available for Sheltair customers.