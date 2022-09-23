Modern Aviation expands into the Midwest

Modern Aviation has closed the acquisition of the FBO assets and operations at Des Moines International Airport from Elliott Aviation, bringing its total number of locations to thirteen.

Modern’s new FBO in Des Moines operates on a 17-acre leasehold and offers many facilities and amenities such as conference rooms and workstations, sleep rooms, crew cars and comfortable lounge areas with approximately 145,000 square feet of heated hangar space and 20,000 square feet of office space. Elliott will continue to operate a maintenance, repair, and overhaul business on the airfield.

Mark Carmen, Modern Aviation’s CEO said, “We are very excited about our new operation in Des Moines, which provides our customers access to our services for the first time in the Midwest. Elliott Aviation has a long history of providing outstanding customer service to its customers through its highly experienced and long tenured employees, all of whom have joined Modern. I would like to extend a warm welcome to the Modern Aviation family to our new teammates and customers. We also look forward to partnering with the Des Moines Airport Authority to continue to grow DSM and benefit the local community.”

Greg Sahr, president and CEO of Elliott Aviation said, “Divesting our Des Moines FBO business to a great partner in Modern Aviation is a win-win for Elliott Aviation, our employees, Modern Aviation, and the Des Moines community. While our FBO employees will continue to provide exceptional service at the DSM location under the Modern umbrella, this divestiture will allow Elliott to focus our efforts and investment on growing our MRO business across our geographic footprint.”

In addition to Des Moines, Iowa (DSM), Modern Aviation operates at Wilmington, North Carolina (ILM), Seattle, Washington (BFI), Denver, Colorado (APA), San Juan, Puerto Rico (SIG), LaGuardia Airport, NY (LGA), John F. Kennedy Airport, NY (JFK), Long Island MacArthur Airport, NY (ISP), Republic Airport, NY (FRG), Francis S. Gabreski Airport, NY (FOK), Sacramento Executive Airport (SAC), Sacramento International Airport (SMF) and Sacramento Mather Airport (MHR).