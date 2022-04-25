Five Ross Aviation locations certified as Green Aviation Businesses

Ross Aviation’s sustainability team have achieved the unique milestone of having five of its locations certified as Green Aviation Businesses in accordance with NATA’s new Sustainability Standard for Aviation Businesses.

NATA’s Sustainability Standard provides FBOs and other aviation businesses a certification process for pursuing cost-effective options to lower their carbon footprint, including using environmentally friendly energy sources, reduction of waste, and the promotion of a sustainability mindset.

The five Ross Aviation locations include Fresno (FAT), Lincoln (LNK), Sarasota (SRQ), Scottsdale (SDL) and White Plains (HPN). As part of the certification process, each FBO is required to estimate an annual carbon footprint; Ross Aviation will purchase offsets to achieve carbon-neutral operations from 2021 for all five certified Green Aviation Businesses based on these footprint estimates. Plans call for the company’s other FBOs to also receive NATA Green Aviation Business certification before year end.

Sustainability has been an on-going corporate commitment for Ross Aviation, both internally and externally. The company is a charter member of NATA’s Sustainability Committee and working group and has played a role in crafting the new sustainability standards. In addition, Ross Aviation created the innovative “Fly More. Leave Less.” carbon offset program for its customers in 2020 and, through its internal own internal Sustainability Committee, pursues other key initiatives – from hybrid crew cars and electric ramp vehicles to solar installations on its new hangar construction projects.

Ross Aviation in Thermal, California (TRM) also offers a continuous supply of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to support customer sustainability missions. For this year’s Big Game in Los Angeles, the company also brought in SAF to its Long Beach (LGB) location to support the large number of corporate aircraft visiting the Ross Aviation facility for the event.

“We’re taking a holistic approach to sustainability” said Brian Corbett, CEO of Ross Aviation. “We see it as important – not just to ensure our own facilities meet and, in some cases exceed, all new standards – but also that we help our customers reach carbon neutrality with their flight operations as well.”