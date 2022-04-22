Titan Aviation Fuels launches carbon offsets program

Titan Aviation Fuels has launched its carbon offsets program available through the Titan FBO network.

The program is being offered by one of the industry’s most respected environmental products organizations, Terrapass. Terrapass sources Green-e Climate certified carbon credits that meet the highest standards in terms of quality and transparency.

The Titan Aviation Fuels Carbon Offsets Program currently supports the Crow Lake Wind Emission Reductions Project in South Dakota, a 162 MW wind project that hosts 108 wind turbines generating renewable energy and displacing fossil fuel-generated grid electricity.

The program will be offered throughout the Titan FBO network where participating FBOs can offer the carbon offsets to their customers at the point of sale.

Additionally, Titan is equally proud to announce that all four Wilson Air Center locations in Charlotte, Chattanooga, Houston and Memphis will be the first in the TITAN network to offer the program.

“Wilson Air Center has always been centered around satisfying our customers’ needs and requirements, and we are pleased to continue serving them by taking this next step with our Carbon Offsets Program in order to help support our customers’ environmental initiatives,” said Bob Wilson, owner, Wilson Air Center.

“We are very proud to offer this program through participating Titan FBOs to the operators that utilize the Titan network throughout North America. This is a logical next step within the aviation industry for us to be a responsible eco-partner and to keep awareness at the forefront of our operations,’ said Robbie Stallings, president, Titan Aviation Fuels. “Wilson Air Center has always been an innovator and leader in the FBO market, and their decision to become the launch FBOs for this program again reinforces that mindset.”

