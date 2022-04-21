Castle Air Group double the size of London Biggin Hill Airport facility

Castle Air Group, a leading UK-based helicopter company, has doubled the size of its London Biggin Hill Airport facility with the addition of a 20,000-sq ft adjacent hangar and office space.

As Castle Air Group continues to expand, with the recent addition of the Cornwall Air Ambulance Trust contract, the leading London helicopter provider hopes to further their offering at Biggin Hill.

The large hangar will provide space for 23 additional helicopters encompassing engineering, management and sales as well as the addition of a VIP lounge and office space.

Ross Bunyard, managing director said, “Due to the huge success of our busy London Biggin Hill facility we decided to expand, by purchasing the hangar next to us which will double the size of our facility as well as much needed apron space.

“As well as supporting our large client base of AW109’s owners, over the last 10 years we have been expanding our support and maintenance of the Leonardo AW139 model for which we are an authorised service centre. We have plans to construct a pilot suite for visiting aircraft where pilots can relax between flights or whilst waiting for their helicopter to be released from maintenance. The Castle Air Aviation Group is a rapidly expanding company with more exciting expansion plans in the near future”

Robert Walters, commercial director at London Biggin Hill Airport said, “Through Castle Air, London Biggin Hill is home to more London-based helicopters than any other airport. Doubling the size of its footprint cements Castle Air’s position as the leading helicopter company in the UK and we are thrilled with the Group’s continued success and the important role the company plays within our business aviation ecosystem.”