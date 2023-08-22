FL Technics to build hangar in Dominican Republic

FL Technics, an aircraft maintenance solutions company, is building a new MRO infrastructure in Punta Cana International Airport (PUJ).

Once the first stage of the development is finished, facilities will include five bays for base maintenance operations including a complex of full-fledged supporting shops.

Including the hangar and bays facility of 20,000 sq. m., the total area of the new infrastructure will be 52,000 sq. m.

The construction process will take up to two years and marks FL Technics’ commitment to developing the existing global independent MRO network, including current base maintenance hangars in Lithuania (Vilnius and Kaunas International Airports), London at Stansted International Airport, Prestwick International Airport in Scotland, and Indonesia at Jakarta International Airport, and with the new facility in Dominican Republic, FL Technics owned MRO hangar space will be totaling 86,000 sq.m.

With a physical MRO hub in the region FL Technics is aiming to support the growing fleet of narrow-body aircraft operated in the Americas, as the company will leverage its global expertise and Part-145 capabilities certified by FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) and EASA (European Aviation Safety Agency).

The company plans to provide both base and line maintenance services in the new hub.

Zilvinas Lapinskas, CEO of FL Technics said, “This expansion is our first physical base maintenance foothold in the region, following the existing FL Technics operations in the Americas, including line maintenance network in Canada. It is a decisive investment as we aim to provide comprehensive MRO solutions to create long-term partnerships and a base for other future developments in the continent.”

With further investments across the Americas in mind, the Punta Cana project itself is also set for future development as the infrastructure includes plans for an additional 7 bays in the second phase totalling a hub of 12 bays, as a result – providing crucial addition to the capacity of base maintenance slots in the growing region.

“We are pleased to announce our strategic alliance with FL Technics to offer world-class MRO services at Punta Cana International Airport and Punta Cana Free Trade Zone. With this strategic alliance, airport customers will have access to a wide range of aircraft maintenance and repair services, including scheduled inspections, component repairs, cabin modifications, and painting, among others,” said Giovanni Rainieri, airside operations director at Punta Cana International Airport (PUJ).

Saulius Bajarunas, COO of FL Technics said, “Strategic and operational business development requires meticulous planning and evaluation, especially when it comes to complex projects in new markets. I trust this new infrastructure will become the foundation for future expansion of the new MRO hub, as the FL Technics team will apply best practices already proven successful in other continents.”