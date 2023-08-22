Keystone MRO announces name change to Elevate MRO

Elevate Aviation Group (EAG) acquired Elevate MRO as part of its overall expansion of aviation services.

EAG plans to grow the MRO side of the business to the East Coast, giving aircraft owners and companies more maintenance location choices when services are needed.

“Elevate MRO brings the high-level customer focus of Elevate Aviation Group to our growing network of FAA 145 Repair Stations, taking aircraft care to the next level,” said Jim Slack, president of Elevate MRO.

Over the last few years, EAG has experienced tremendous growth allowing the company to expand its services. With over 20 years of satisfied clients and record return on business, EAG combined with Elevate MRO’s 30-year track record of success is ideal for the expansion of aircraft maintenance and services.

“Our MRO professionals have delivered decades of high-quality support, with expertise on over 40 unique aircraft types from 11 different manufacturers,” said Randy McKinney, President of Elevate Aviation Group.

“We pride ourselves on a diverse range of client support. This includes 24/7 AOG and parts support to any location, service center status with key partners, and exceptional care for our managed, program, and transient clients. I look forward to expanding our world-class service with Elevate MRO.”