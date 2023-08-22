BookaJet introduces first G-registered HondaJet on to its AOC

BookaJet, a leading UK charter and aircraft management company, has introduced the HondaJet Elite onto the G-registry and its UK Air Operator Certificate.

It is offering the distinctive-looking light business jet for charter, positioned from its Farnborough Airport HQ.

Presented in a grey and orange livery, the newly registered G-HJBM seats up to six passengers in executive club seating.

“We are very enthusiastic to bring this stunning executive aircraft into charter service in a UK first. It’s an ideal entry level jet for passenger trips around the UK and into Europe with up to three hours’ flying time,” said BookaJet managing director Jonathan Clements.

The HondaJet Elite version, launched in 2018, offers expanded performance, enhanced interior and updated Garmin 3000-based flight deck.

Range is 1,437 nm (2,661 km). Elite’s payload is also increased by 226 lbs (102 kg) from the classic HondaJet.

It offers flexible executive seating in a spacious cabin, with aft private toilet, excellent cabin accessibility and a combined stowage capacity of 66 cubic ft / 200kg.

BookaJet’s HondaJet fleet will be headed by director of flight operations, captain Alex Fleming. He recently completed his initial type rating at FlightSafety International at Farnborough Airport.

The company will add a second HondaJet to its fleet in October this year. It will also be based at Farnborough Airport.