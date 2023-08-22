Rainbow Helicopters provides critical supplies to Maui fire zone

Rainbow Helicopters has mobilized its helicopter tour company to provide vital supplies to the Maui fire victims
Amid the aftermath of the catastrophic wildfires that engulfed Lahaina, Maui on August 8th and 9th, Rainbow Helicopters has mobilized its helicopter tour company to provide vital supplies to the Maui fire victims, with a specific emphasis on aid for mothers and babies.
The company’s chief pilot, Joshua Melaccio, general manager, Susan Kim, and director of maintenance, Mike Iven, played pivotal roles in ensuring the seamless execution of the initiative. Rainbow Helicopters’ director of operations on Maui, Matthew Frisbie, has worked tirelessly day and night since the fires began.