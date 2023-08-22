Business Airport International
Rainbow Helicopters provides critical supplies to Maui fire zone

Rainbow Helicopters has mobilized its helicopter tour company to provide vital supplies to the Maui fire victims
Amid the aftermath of the catastrophic wildfires that engulfed Lahaina, Maui on August 8th and 9th, Rainbow Helicopters has mobilized its helicopter tour company to provide vital supplies to the Maui fire victims, with a specific emphasis on aid for mothers and babies.

CEO and founder of Rainbow Helicopters Nicole Battjes mobilized her company’s resources and efforts towards supplying critically needed items for mothers and infants affected by the wildfires.
Rainbow Helicopters initiated coordinated missions to airlift essential goods directly to Lahaina, with a focus on providing baby formula, diapers, wipes, and other necessities to the women and children who were left with nothing.
Rainbow Helicopters’ relief initiative has seen collaboration from various places. The company itself, alongside dedicated staff, donated flights and countless man-hours, while Castle and Cooke Aviation chipped in by contributing the fuel required for the missions.
The cooperation extended beyond corporate boundaries, as women’s groups from both Oahu and Maui joined hands to contribute essential items for the cause. 

The company’s chief pilot, Joshua Melaccio, general manager, Susan Kim, and director of maintenance, Mike Iven, played pivotal roles in ensuring the seamless execution of the initiative. Rainbow Helicopters’ director of operations on Maui, Matthew Frisbie, has worked tirelessly day and night since the fires began.

Since the initiation of the relief efforts, Rainbow Helicopters has conducted multiple flights, delivering over 2,500 pounds of essential supplies to Lahaina.
CEO and founder of Rainbow Helicopters Nicole Battjes said, “We have stuff that they need, and I have the vehicles to get them to those people, and that feels good.”
