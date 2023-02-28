Flexjet acquires Constant Aviation

Flexjet, a global leader in subscription-based private aviation, has announced it has acquired Constant Aviation, a leading provider of aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services.

“Integrating Constant Aviation into Flexjet is part of an overriding strategic vision to differentiate Flexjet among its competitors at the most fundamental level. Typically, other companies in our space rely largely on third-party providers to meet their global product support and maintenance needs. This not only limits their overall ability to meet the needs of their customers, but it also takes control away from operators and limits their ability to deliver the highest possible levels of service,” said Jay Heublein, Flexjet senior vice president of Maintenance. “This historic move by Flexjet represents one of the most significant infrastructure investments in the history of our industry.”

Flexjet’s fleet grew by 40% in 2022, bringing additional demands for maintenance services. As part of the transaction, Flexjet will acquire Constant’s facilities at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (KCLE) and Orlando Sanford (Florida) International Airport (KSFB).

Flexjet plans to build new facilities at Sanford, significantly expanding its maintenance footprint in the heart of Florida’s high-volume private jet travel corridors, to a total of 220,000 square feet.

Flexjet’s maintenance facility footprint now covers 650,000 square feet in Cleveland, OH; Teterboro, NJ; Naples, FL; Dallas, TX; White Plains, NY; Sanford, FL; and Morgantown, WV.

All of Constant’s existing team members will join Flexjet and, in addition, Flexjet plans to hire nearly 200 more technicians over the next 12 months. Constant has been an MRO industry leader in workforce development and training initiatives to grow an industry-wide talent pool for technicians that has been shrinking.