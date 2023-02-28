Air Partner delivers humanitarian aid to survivors of Turkey-Syria earthquake

The earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria have taken tens of thousands of lives, destroyed hundreds of buildings and left survivors facing bitterly cold, life-threatening conditions.

As survivors witness the wreckage they once called home, expert-led emergency relief is critical to providing support and safety. A vital part of this crisis response is humanitarian assistance, intended to save lives and alleviate suffering. This has been key to the support provided by Air Partner, a Wheels Up company, whose charter division have been working to deliver relief materials to the area.