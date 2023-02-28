Air Partner delivers humanitarian aid to survivors of Turkey-Syria earthquake

The earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria have taken tens of thousands of lives, destroyed hundreds of buildings and left survivors facing bitterly cold, life-threatening conditions.
As survivors witness the wreckage they once called home, expert-led emergency relief is critical to providing support and safety. A vital part of this crisis response is humanitarian assistance, intended to save lives and alleviate suffering. This has been key to the support provided by Air Partner, a Wheels Up company, whose charter division have been working to deliver relief materials to the area.
In the wake of the Turkey-Syria earthquake and the below freezing temperatures that followed, its charter team have arranged approximately 200 tonnes of relief material consisting of blankets and tents from both India (A330F) and United Arab Emirates (B747F) to help those in need survive the winter.
Cargo brokering for humanitarian operations demands vigilant planning, logistics co-ordination and rapid mobilisation of aircraft and permits to ensure aid is delivered to areas impacted by catastrophic damage quickly and safely.
Pierre Van Der Stichele, vice president of the Global Cargo division at Air Partner said, “As the international community continues to come together to help survivors, Air Partner’s global network of charter services, logistics experts and 24/7 support team will remain on hand to support those in need. We hope our work will help provide some relief to survivors of the earthquake at this time of unimaginable grief.”