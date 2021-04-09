AEG Fuels delivers mobile solutions for aviation operations worldwide

AEG Fuels, the aviation fuel provider and international flight support services company, has announced the launch of its mobile app, available for iOS and Android markets.

Enhancing its web ordering system, this all-mobile experience brings operations on-the-go for users, delivering visibility and freedom to plan, fuel and fly at anytime from any device.

Bringing 24/7 availability to new heights, AEG Fuels helps operators worldwide find seamless convenience to search, quote, authorize and complete fuel transactions on the go.

With the app, users will also be able to access AEG Contract Fuel at over 3,000 locations worldwide on-demand using the virtual AEG Carnet Card. The customer experience has been designed to be simple, smart and secure, making mobile app adoption a breeze.

“AEG will continue to focus on technology to bring our customers enhanced tools to transact and operate more efficiently. Our goal is to create the most convenient platform to access our range of products and services while offering a best in class customer experience,” said Chris Clementi, COO at AEG Fuels.

The AEG Fuels app allows users to place orders and get quotes right from mobile device and view past orders, quotes and invoice history with full filterability. The app is a direct connection to AEG’s 24/7 Dispatch Team, has GPS positioning capability to find airports and FBOs, preselection of a working tail number for aircraft specific crews, Fast Pass to order creation and digital wallet housing the AEG Fuels Virtual Card to access contract fuel at the point of sale without pre-authorization.