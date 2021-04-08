Jet Aviation locations join Air Elite Network

Air Elite by World Fuel has announced two additional Jet Aviation locations have joined the Air Elite Network.

Air Elite chose Jet Aviation -Bozeman and Jet Aviation -Scottsdale for their uniquely beautiful facilities, diligence in offering elevated services and sustainability strides.

Last summer, Jet Aviation renewed its fuel supply agreement for ten locations within theWorld Fuel Network. With 17 locations already a part of the Air Elite Network, the Bozeman and Scottsdale facilities deepen Air Elite’s relationship with the company.

Centrally located within Montana, Bozeman is the longest-standing FBO at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport at Gallatin Field (KBZN). This facility is the closest full-service FBO to Yellowstone Park, Big Sky and Paradise Valley.

Located in the Sonoran Desert at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona, Scottsdale offers facilities for crews and passengers, including a modern 30,000 sq. ft hangar with tenant office space, lounges, concierge service, and a full array of amenities and services to meet all the needs of passengers and crew.

John Langevin, vice president of FBO operations in North America, Jet Aviation, said, “As a globally recognized leader in the industry, we are committed to meeting and exceeding our customers’ aviation requirements to the highest standards. Many of our global locations are already a part of the Air Elite Network, and our continued relationship demonstrates Jet Aviation’s collaboration with the most service-minded and dedicated FBOs in the industry.”