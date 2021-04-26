Atlantic Aviation introduces sustainable aviation fuel in Aspen

Atlantic Aviation has announced the availability of Sustainable Aviation Fuel at its Aspen, Colorado Airport fixed base operation.
With support from The Aspen-Pitkin County Airport, AvFuel Corporation and Neste Corporation, a leading producer of SAF, Atlantic Aviation sees the introduction of SAF at Aspen as a major milestone in its ongoing work to further the environmental and community values highlighted during the vision process.
“The regular availability of SAF at ASE represents the next step in our commitment to renewable energy and the reduction of carbon emissions by the aviation industry,’’ said Jay Hamby, senior vice president of Atlantic Aviation. ‘’The integration of SAF into our operations at ASE is expected to reduce carbon emissions by 800,000 pounds annually.”