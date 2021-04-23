Sheltair opens FBO at Orlando Melbourne International Airport

Sheltair has announced the addition of its 19th full-service FBO as it acquired Apex Executive Jet Center at Orlando Melbourne International Airport.

Sheltair’s newest location was permitted on March 24, with the approval of the Melbourne Airport Authority. In less than thirty days, the company moved quickly to open the doors to its new MLB FBO complex.

“Being a resident of Brevard County for over 20 years, I have proudly witnessed the growth of the Orlando Melbourne International Airport,” said Sheltair MLB’s general manager, Jamie Toler. “Sheltair’s values will further solidify our relationship with airport tenants and the Melbourne community for years to come.”

A partner of the Orlando Melbourne International Airport since 1988, Sheltair expands its existing 250,000 square-foot hangar facility, with 12,400 square feet in FBO terminal and office space and two large cabin class size hangars that combine for 52,000 square feet.

Sheltair MLB will now offer customers a full range of services, including t-hangars, large box hangars, exclusive-use corporate hangars, 24-hour secured access, ample parking, and an on-site FBO backed by its award-winning brand.

“We look forward to expanding on what is already a strong partnership with Sheltair as it continues to grow at MLB,” said Mark Busalacchi, director of marketing and business development at MLB. “We’re confident that Sheltair’s nationally acclaimed FBO brand will elevate the overall customer experience for our critically important general aviation and corporate community here at MLB.”

“The acquisition of our newest location is a testament to Sheltair’s commitment to serving the general aviation market throughout Florida and beyond,” said Lisa Holland, president of Sheltair. “We look forward to supporting the continued economic growth of the Melbourne community by providing top-tier general aviation services and amenities that are set apart by our award-winning VIP customer care programs.”

“Melbourne International Airport is a dynamic aviation hub,” said Milo Zonka, Sheltair vice president of real estate. “Manufacturing giants, including Embraer, Northrop Grumman, and now Aerion Supersonic, co-located with STS Aviation Group’s MRO base and headquarters for L3Harris and Southeast Aerospace, all make Melbourne a top destination for our customers. We are excited by the quality of the existing facility and team and look forward to expanding even more at Melbourne.”