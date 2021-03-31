London Biggin Hill to offer SAF

London Biggin Hill Airport is expanding its fuel services with the addition of Sustainable Aviation Fuel, supplied by Air bp.

The dedicated business aviation airport will be the first in London to offer Air bp’s low carbon renewable fuel, which is produced from waste and residue products and is a blend comprising just over one third SAF and two thirds traditional jet fuel. The SAF component provides a lifecycle carbon reduction of around 80% compared to traditional jet fuel it replaces.

Stephen Elsworthy, manager of fuel services at London Biggin Hill Airport, said, “At London Biggin Hill we are fully committed to providing tangible, immediately available solutions to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions of our operations and protect the environment.

“The introduction of SAF as an expansion of our fuel offering is a major step towards becoming a carbon neutral airport by 2029 and enables our customers and resident businesses to also meet their own sustainability goals.”

Andreea Moyes, sustainability director, Air bp, said, “We are delighted to extend our collaboration by supplying SAF to London Biggin Hill Airport which is such an important business aviation airport for London-bound owners and operators. This delivery demonstrates the airport’s willingness to invest in SAF which we believe is one of the aviation industry’s key routes to reducing carbon emissions. We anticipate that it will prove very popular with customers.”