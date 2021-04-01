Million Air El Paso FBO joins Avfuel network

Avfuel Corporation has welcomed new FBO, Million Air ELP at El Paso International Airport, to its network of branded fueling locations as the FBO opens the doors of its new facility.

Million Air’s 32nd facility includes a 10,000-square-foot VIP lobby, featuring an industrial design befit the modern traveler, and warm, natural accents for an inviting southwestern atmosphere.

Additionally, a 20,000-square-foot hangar is ready to house aircraft on-demand or via lease agreements for based operations.

Customers who fly in to the FBO will enjoy access to a flight planning room and four conference rooms that afford for efficient business on the go. A café, pilot’s lounge and snooze rooms are also available.

As an Avfuel-branded location, Million Air ELP provides customers with AVTRIP rewards and competitive prices with Avfuel Contract Fuel. In addition to contract fuel, customers will benefit from transaction ease when using the Avfuel Pro Card at the FBO with the ability to put everything—fuel and non-fuel items with or without a fuel purchase—on one transaction, avoiding processing fees.

“Avfuel welcomes Million Air El Paso to its network of branded FBOs and congratulates its team on establishing a premier FBO at ELP,” said Mark Haynes, vice president of sales for Avfuel. “We’re proud to partner with Million Air ELP to provide safe, reliable, five-star services to the region’s general aviation community.”

“The Million Air El Paso team is excited to greet traffic to our new facility for an unmatched experience in amenities and customer care,” said the FBO’s manager, Adrian Salinas. “We’re passionate about serving the aviation community and proud to serve as both a first-class gateway to the El Paso community and a quick stopping point for reliable aviation care.”