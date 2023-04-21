GateOne moves into Wyoming with fourth FBO

GateOne has acquired the FBO at Northeast Wyoming Regional Airport (KGCC) in Gillette, Wyoming. The location is the fourth for the company and its first in the state.

The acquisition came via an RFP process after the airport’s completion of a new, US$3.3 million general aviation terminal in 2022. GateOne was chosen over five other applicants for the lease.

“We are thrilled to help move the airport forward in this beautiful facility and honored to be its inaugural FBO,” said Thomas Mathew, CEO of GateOne. The 5,500-square-foot, mountain-contemporary terminal features a stacked-stone exterior with natural wood, expansive windows and vaulted ceilings throughout.

The location will offer full FBO amenities, including a crew and passenger lounge, flight planning area, crew rest facility and fully-equipped conference room with seating for 12. GateOne KGCC will also offer aircraft maintenance, deicing service, tie-downs and 29,772 square feet of hangar space able to accommodate aircraft up to a Gulfstream.

“We plan to offer maintenance services for aircraft from single engines to turboprops and possibly jets,” said Mathew. “We’ll also look at the needs of the local and transient communities, and see if we need to build more hangars to attract both customer segments.”

In addition, Mathew plans on adding a flight school and small charter operation at the location, anticipating the latter will facilitate aerial surveys for the oil and gas industry, and U.S. Department of Wildlife.

GateOne KGCC will be moved in and open for business July 1.

As an Avfuel-branded FBO, it will offer benefits including competitive prices with Avfuel Contract Fuel, lucrative rewards with AVTRIP and streamlined transactions with the Avfuel Pro Card. It joins sister locations at Cedar City Regional Airport (KCDC) in Cedar City, Utah; Stinson Municipal Airport (KSSF) in San Antonio, Texas; and Chandler Municipal Airport (KCHD) in Chandler, Arizona.

“Avfuel has a long relationship with GateOne and we’re excited for Wyoming traffic to experience the high level of service the company has to offer at its newest Avfuel-branded location,” said Mark Haynes, Avfuel’s vice president of sales. “We congratulate the GateOne team on its newest acquisition, and thank its leadership for putting its trust in Avfuel.”