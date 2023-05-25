Manny announces partnership with 5 FBOs in Mexico

Manny, a leader in high-quality ground handling and coordination of FBO services in Mexico, has announced a new co-branding partnership with five of the top FBOs in Mexico.

The FBOs are Asertec (Toluca/MMTO), Platinum FBO (Torreon/MMTC), JetMach (Monterrey/MMAN),

RaJet (Saltillo / MMIO) and Redwings (Queretaro/MMQT).

This collaboration emphasizes the companies’ commitment to excellence in the aviation industry and

will help elevate the customer experience and services the company provides all around Mexico.

The co-branding initiative features the Manny logo prominently displayed at the above FBO facilities.

The partnerships between Manny and these FBOs is longstanding and the move to co-brand was based on several key factors including safety, customer excellence, reliability and services offered which also reinforces the strong relationship between the companies, as well as their dedication to enhance the visibility of their respective brands and create new opportunities for growth.

Manny CEO, Manolo RomeroVargas said, “We are delighted to join forces with these proven and well known FBOs, sharing our collective commitment to quality, professionalism, and exceptional customer service. Together, we will continue to set the standard for aviation services in Mexico and beyond.”