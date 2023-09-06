Gulfstream announces increased G700 range

The Gulfstream G700 will deliver even better performance and greater cabin comfort than initially announced.

During certification flying, the aircraft has demonstrated increases in range and speed as well as improvements in cabin altitude.

The G700’s range has increased to 7,750 nautical miles/14,353 kilometers at Mach 0.85 or 6,650

nm/12,316 km at Mach 0.90, gaining 250 nm/463 km at both speeds over original projections.

The G700’s maximum operating speed has also increased to Mach 0.935 from Mach 0.925, giving it the highest speed in the Gulfstream fleet.

In the cabin, the lowest cabin altitude in business aviation has been further reduced to 2,840 feet/866

meters while flying at 41,000 ft/12,497 m, providing even more comfort for passengers.

“We are undertaking one of the most extensive flight test programs as the G700 is the first business

aircraft to undergo Federal Aviation Administration certification following the passage of the 2020

Aircraft Certification, Safety, and Accountability Act,” said Mark Burns, president, Gulfstream.

“As a result, we will be delivering an extremely mature, rigorously tested aircraft that will outperform expectations in speed, range and cabin comfort. Our certification efforts continue to advance, and we look forward to delivering the G700 to customers around the world.”

Throughout the flight test program, two fully outfitted G700 aircraft have traveled the world testing the

interior and giving customers the opportunity to experience the industry’s most spacious cabin, which

also features whisper-quiet noise levels, 20 Gulfstream Panoramic Oval Windows and 100% fresh air.

To date, these two aircraft have flown approximately 246,000 nm/455,592 km and set more than 45 citypair speed records, demonstrating the G700 program’s maturity.

The G700 flight test program is nearing completion, with more than 4,100 test hours flown across five

flight-test aircraft, in addition to the two outfitted production-test aircraft.