Signature Aviation announces opening of newly renovated facility in Bedford, Massachusetts

Signature Aviation has opened its renovated private aviation facility at L.G. Hanscom Field (BED) in Massachusetts.

The opening marks the latest milestone in Signature Aviation’s commitment to providing elevated experiences throughout its network while solidifying its long-term partnership with the region’s largest general aviation airport.

The upgraded facility features an array of customer-centric designs and amenities focused on space, speed, and sustainability, highlighted by the construction of a brand new 6,500 square foot passenger terminal. This terminal adds 2,500 square feet of space to serve customers, giving travelers modern, high-end amenities prior to departure.

Optimizing landside to airside access at Signature Bedford was a driving factor given the preference of private aviation travelers to board directly at the aircraft door. Signature created a one-way airside loop to make aircraft boarding safer and more intuitive and simplified the landside arrival experience with additional signage and faster moving access gates.

“Hanscom Field is a familiar name for any aircraft operator that frequents Boston or broader New England which makes it an indispensable part of Signature’s Northeast presence,” shared Tony Lefebvre, Chief Executive Officer for Signature Aviation.

“Our reimagining of Signature Bedford has really been about delivering the best experience to our customers, down to the smallest details. What we’ve built takes some of our most innovative ideas to elevate the FBO experience and scale to the rest of our network.”

The new terminal at Hanscom Field joins other recent construction projects, including a new build international FBO for Asia-Pacific customers at the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport, new facilities in the United Kingdom at Edinburgh Airport and Birmingham Airport, as well as an

upcoming facility opening at Key West International Airport and June’s ground breaking at the Huntsville International Airport.