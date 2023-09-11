Construction of ExecuJet MRO Services Malaysia’s new facility achieves two milestones

ExecuJet MRO Services Malaysia has completed the steel structure and roof of its new purpose-built MRO facility at Subang Airport, two significant milestones in construction of the facility that is due to open early next year.

The hangar’s main steel structure consists of approximately 90 tons of vertical box truss columns that support the hangar roof’s steel structure.

The columns and roof are designed to hold an over-head crane and high-volume low speed (HVLS) fans. The crane within the hangar will be used, for example, to facilitate the removal and installation of aircraft engines.

Provisions have also been made to allow for installation of a paint curtain that will be used when ExecuJet MRO Services needs to paint aircraft liveries.

The hangar’s energy saving features will include LED lighting throughout and an 85kW rooftop solar system. There will also be water tanks for harvesting rainwater.

“Following completion of the roof, the next step involving pouring of the hangar’s reinforced concrete slab floor progressed well and was completed within the timeline we set,” said Ivan Lim, regional VP Asia at ExecuJet MRO Services.

The floor is designed to withstand the weight of a single-aisle commercial aircraft. The final touch involves using a concrete power float machine to smoothen the surface before an epoxy coating is applied to enhance durability and protect the concrete floor.

“We are now in second phase of construction involving the exterior finishing works and interior works. This includes installation of windows, doors, glass and glazing as well as plastering of brick walls of the annex building,” said Lim.

ExecuJet MRO Services, which is already the largest business aviation MRO in Malaysia, started construction of the 149,500ft2 facility in November and plans to relocate there in next year’s first quarter.

The new purpose-built facility will further reinforce Malaysia and Subang Airport’s position as a centre for MRO in the region.