Gulfstream delivers first Dallas-outfitted G600

Gulfstream Aerospace has delivered the first Gulfstream G600 outfitted at its Dallas, Texas, facility.

In response to growing demand, Gulfstream expanded completions operations to the Dallas facility in June 2021 to enhance interior outfitting capabilities for customers.

“We are seeing tremendous demand for our next-generation aircraft,” said Mark Burns, president, Gulfstream. “Expanding G600 completions to Dallas is positioning us well for the future as we prepare for G700 entry into service, continued G500 and G600 in-service fleet growth and the interest we are seeing in the recently announced G400 and G800.”

The G600 can be configured in four living areas for up to 19 passengers or three living areas with a crew compartment for up to 13 passengers, and customers can also choose from a forward or aft galley configuration. The interior features 100% fresh purified air, whisper-quiet noise levels and 14 Gulfstream panoramic oval windows, the largest in the industry. As with all Gulfstream aircraft, each cabin is custom-made by Gulfstream artisans who handcraft the cabinetry, furnishings and finishes.

“Our award-winning bespoke interiors and the individuals who create and install them are the best in the business. In fact, we have received direct feedback from this newest G600 customer citing an ‘outstanding’ experience, and I’m excited for our customers to experience the unparalleled quality and excellence produced by the world-class team at our Dallas facility,” said Burns.

The G600 features Gulfstream’s next-generation Symmetry Flight Deck with active control sidesticks, the most extensive use of touch-screen technology in the business aviation industry and other advanced safety features including Gulfstream’s Enhanced Flight Vision System. With its ability to travel 6,600 nautical miles/12,223 kilometers at Mach 0.85 and 5,600 nm/10,371 km at Mach 0.90, the G600 has set more than 35 city-pair speed records. To date, Gulfstream has made more than 70 G600 deliveries to customers around the world.

The addition of G600 completions to the Gulfstream Dallas facility is a component of Gulfstream’s larger growth strategy, which includes Gulfstream Customer Support’s expansion to Fort Worth Alliance Airport in Texas with an all-new, modern and sustainable service center, set to open later this year. Gulfstream Customer Support also recently announced a new service center in Mesa, Arizona, to support customers operating in and through the U.S. West Coast.

In addition to Dallas, Gulfstream outfits large-cabin interiors in Savannah and Appleton, Wisconsin. Completions for the super-midsize Gulfstream G280 are also performed at the Dallas facility.