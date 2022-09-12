Gulfstream flies second outfitted G700 test aircraft

Gulfstream has flown the second fully outfitted Gulfstream G700 production-test aircraft, adding an additional testing platform for the most spacious cabin in business aviation.

The aircraft joins the first outfitted G700, which has already set eight international city-pair speed records and was awarded the 2022 International Yacht & Aviation Award in the Private Jet Design category.

The second G700 test aircraft will include the all-new ultrahigh-definition dynamic circadian lighting system, an optional feature capable of replicating sunlight. The Gulfstream-designed system mixes warm white, cool white and amber LED lights and spans from 0.01 brightness to 100%, allowing it to simulate sunrise to sunset. The lighting can also be programmed individually for each cabin zone, tailored to passenger preferences and specific activities, such as dining or working.

The latest G700 outfitted aircraft also includes a grand suite and newly designed spacious lavatory with natural light, full vanity and shower, as well as a six-place dining area with a fully expandable, self-contained table.

“With its combination of cabin size and technological enhancements, the G700 interior presents an abundance of opportunity for customization,” said Mark Burns, president, Gulfstream. “As part of our goal to exceed customer expectations, we are testing even more G700 cabin elements to ensure interior comfort and reliability.”

Additional features available on the G700 include configurations of up to five living areas, and the industry’s longest galley with 10 feet/more than 3 meters of counter space. The G700 design excellence is complemented by the Gulfstream Cabin Experience with 100% fresh air, the lowest cabin altitude in the industry, a plasma ionization clean air system, whisper-quiet sound levels and 20 of the largest windows in the industry.

“With two outfitted G700 test aircraft now flying, we can showcase even more of the interior flexibility of this aircraft and the passenger benefits gained from the award-winning comfort and signature cabin environment the G700 provides on globe-spanning flights,” said Burns.