Mexico’s aviation authority grants Clay Lacy AFAC repair station authorization

Clay Lacy Aviation’s FAA Part 145 Repair Stations in San Diego and Los Angeles, California, have received authorization by Mexico’s Civil Aviation Agency (Agencia Federal de Aviación Civil, AFAC) to provide maintenance services on Mexican-registered aircraft.

The AFAC approval authorizes Clay Lacy to provide full maintenance services on business jets at its Van Nuys Airport (KVNY) and McClellan-Palomar Airport, San Diego (KCRQ) locations. AFAC is responsible for civil aviation safety through Mexico and for Mexican citizens and aircraft traveling abroad.

“This authorization allows even more business aircraft operators to take advantage of Clay Lacy’s outstanding MRO services and facilities,” said Henry Hage, director of Aircraft Maintenance Operations, Clay Lacy. “We look forward to the opportunity to serve Mexican-registered aircraft owners at a convenient location and allow them to enjoy the benefits of factory-trained experts and more than 50 years of experience of maintaining every make and model of business jet.”

The AFAC authorization adds the large number of Mexican-registered aircraft as potential Clay Lacy customers to an already impressive list of international authorizations. Clay Lacy provides expert MRO services for European-based and Canadian-registered business jets, as well as United States-based aircraft.

Clay Lacy has full MRO facilities in California and Connecticut, performing light line maintenance, heavy airframe inspections, jet engine and APU maintenance, avionics and cabin entertainment upgrades and repairs, and complete interior modifications and repair services. It offers more than $3.4 million in parts, warranty administration and AOG mobile jet support teams. Clay Lacy serves all business aviation aircraft, with particular focus on Dassault Falcon, Gulfstream, Bombardier and is an Embraer Authorized Service Center.