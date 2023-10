Gulfstream G500 gains FAA steep-approach certification

The next-generation Gulfstream G500 has been certified for steep-approach operations by the U.S Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), giving the aircraft access to some of the world’s most challenging airports.

The G500 proved its low-speed handling and short-field capabilities in 2021 with landings at airports including London City Airport in England, which has a short runway and strict noise abatement requirements, and Lugano Airport in Switzerland, which is situated in the mouth of a valley and requires an extremely steep approach.

“Our customers already benefit from the revolutionary performance and efficiency of the G500,” said Mark Burns, president, Gulfstream. “We are now pleased to deliver steep-approach capability as well, providing additional flexibility by unlocking access to even more destinations around the world.”

With optimized speed, wide-cabin comfort and efficiency, the G500 offers best-in-class performance along with advanced safety features including the award-winning Gulfstream Symmetry Flight Deck.

The G500 also features the Gulfstream Cabin Experience with 100% fresh, never recirculated air, the lowest cabin altitude in its class, whisper-quiet sound levels and abundant natural light from 14 Gulfstream Panoramic Oval Windows.

The aircraft seats up to 19 and sleeps up to eight and can fly 5,300 nautical miles/9,816 kilometers at Mach 0.85 or 4,500 nm/8,334 km at Mach 0.90. It has a maximum operating speed of Mach 0.925.

The G500 holds nearly 60 city-pair speed records and more than 110 are in service around