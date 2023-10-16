Textron Aviation unveils the Cessna Citation CJ3 Gen2

Textron Aviation has announced the newest Cessna Citation business jet in the company’s legendary lineup — the Cessna Citation CJ3 Gen2.

Unveiled on the eve of this week’s National Business Aviation Association – Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) in Las Vegas, the Citation CJ3 Gen2 raises the bar in the light jet market as the company’s most comprehensive Gen2 product announcement to date.

Currently under development, the aircraft is expected to enter into service in 2025.

The Cessna Citation CJ3 Gen2 is designed and manufactured by Textron Aviation.

“The Cessna Citation CJ3 Gen2 is our most comprehensive Gen2 product announcement yet, offering customers proven performance, leading edge technology and an unmatched cabin experience,” said Ron Draper, president and CEO, Textron Aviation. “As a pilot of the CJ3 series, I appreciate the aircraft’s excellent range, payload and efficiency, along with new productivity and comfort features. This announcement is a testament to our vision to be the leader in aviation, inspiring the journey of flight.”

The Citation CJ3 Gen2 was designed with input from a Textron Aviation Customer Advisory Board, made up of owners, pilots and mechanics who know what makes the ultimate aircraft experience. This feedback was key in every detailed enhancement in the aircraft, from cockpit to cabin.

“The Cessna Citation CJ3 Gen2 was designed to feel as good to the pilot as it does to the passenger,” said Lannie O’Bannion, senior vice president, Global Sales and Flight Operations. “The aircraft is built upon two decades of success in the market and is the latest example of Textron Aviation’s commitment to constantly innovate and bring the best products and experiences to our customers.”

One of the most notable changes in the cockpit is an added 4.5 inches of legroom for the pilot, allowing a comfortable and focused flight experience.

The Citation CJ3 Gen2 will offer standard seating for 10 passengers. With a maximum range of 2,040 nm and a maximum payload of 2,135 pounds, the Citation CJ3 Gen2 offers excellent range, payload and superior field performance to enable pilots to achieve a variety of missions in extensive conditions.

“Our talented team members at Textron Aviation have proven their commitment to designing and delivering new industry-leading products based on our customers’ feedback,” said Christi Tannahill, senior vice president, Customer Experience. “We look forward to exceeding their expectations again with the new Cessna Citation CJ3 Gen2.”