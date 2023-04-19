Gulfstream G500 makes German air show debut at AERO Friedrichshafen

Gulfstream’s G500 will make its German air show debut this week at AERO Friedrichshafen.

The aircraft, which entered service in September 2018, introduced Gulfstream’s Symmetry Flight Deck to the business aviation industry.

The Symmetry Flight Deck features active control sidesticks, which increase visual and tactile feedback between pilots, enhancing situational awareness. Outfitted with high-thrust engines and an aerodynamic wing, the G500 is built for performance while increasing fuel-efficiency by more than 30% from its aircraft model predecessor. It is the first aircraft certified to use enhanced vision to land and the first business aircraft certified to Stage 5 noise standards.

The G500 can be configured in up to three living areas and features the Gulfstream Cabin Experience with 100% fresh, never recirculated air, the lowest cabin altitude in its class, whisper-quiet sound levels and abundant natural light from 14 panoramic oval windows. It can fly 5,300 nautical miles/9,816 kilometers at Mach 0.85 and 4,500 nautical miles/8,334 kilometers at Mach 0.90 and has a maximum operating speed of Mach 0.925.

“Germany continues to be an important market for us. We are making significant investments in this region with the help of regional vice president of sales Oliver Bergsch, who joined Gulfstream in 2022,” said Scott Neal, senior vice president, Worldwide Sales, Gulfstream. “We are thrilled to display the G500 at AERO 2023 this week and are looking forward to showcasing this award-winning aircraft for our customers.”

To better serve customers in the region, Gulfstream Customer Support added Gulfstream Field and Airborne Support Teams in Munich on April 1, providing faster access to a local team of expert technicians who can address Gulfstream aircraft needs at any time. Gulfstream continues to operate its European Customer Support Parts Distribution Center in Amsterdam.

AERO Friedrichshafen attendees can view the G500 and speak with Gulfstream representatives at Stand SD-02, April 19 – 21.