Gulfstream G700 sets speed record from Savannah to Tokyo on SAF

The Gulfstream G700 set a speed record using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), traveling from Savannah to Tokyo at an average speed of Mach 0.89.

The flight, recorded at 13 hours, marked the G700’s first visit to Japan. This record was achieved as the company recently reached a milestone of more than 2 million nautical miles flown on SAF blends.

“We are innovating for a sustainable future and have been a leader in SAF use over the past decade,” said Mark Burns, president, Gulfstream. “Our latest city pair speed record further showcases the investments we are making in our next-generation fleet, as well as the commitment we’ve made to the industry to reduce our carbon dioxide emissions by 40% over a 15-year span, leading into 2034.”

Gulfstream was the first business aircraft manufacturer to sign the World Economic Forum’s Clean Skies for Tomorrow 2030 Ambition Statement, a declaration of intent to accelerate the supply and use of SAF technologies to reach 10% of global jet aviation fuel supply by 2030. The company was also the first original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to fly on 100% SAF in December 2022. The flight took place on a Gulfstream G650 in partnership with Rolls-Royce on the BR725 engine.

Recently, Gulfstream was the first OEM to receive National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) Sustainable Flight Department Accreditations in all four available categories: flight, operations, ground support and infrastructure. To date, Gulfstream has purchased more than 2 million gallons of SAF.

Gulfstream is showcasing the G700 — alongside the G280, G500, G600, G650ER and G800 — this week at the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE2023) in Geneva, with all inbound and outbound fleet aircraft flying carbon neutral.