Lufthansa Technik pre-launches VIP cabin design for the BBJ 777-9

Lufthansa Technik has pre-launched the VIP cabin design for the BBJ 777-9.

The cabin design takes full advantage of the vast space available on the BBJ 777-9, formerly referred to as the BBJ 777X aircraft, and prioritizes versatility and multifunctionality. The design showcases an impressive array of stunning features. It furthermore maximizes space and comfort, and incorporates traditional elements of Middle Eastern cultural heritage with a modern twist.



One of the standout features is the VVIP section at the front with a private bedroom that is expandable and highly functional. The detailed design will be revealed later this year. A spacious office and reception area divides the private section from the remaining areas of the aircraft. The cabin also boasts a large majlis, with a design that seamlessly flows throughout the entire cabin.



Additionally, the back of the cabin has been designed to transport entourage delegations in style and convenience to cater for the needs of official missions. A special light and window shade concept has

been implemented throughout the cabin, giving passengers the feeling of being in their personal living room rather than on a plane at 30,000 feet, particularly important for an ultra-long range aircraft.

This cabin design is the first of its kind to be developed using native aircraft data as provided by Boeing.



“We are thrilled to unveil first insights into this new VIP cabin design for the BBJ 777-9,” said Jan Grube, sales director in VIP & Special Mission Aircraft Services at Lufthansa Technik. “Our team’s mission was to create a cabin that is both functional and beautiful, while also meeting the unique needs of our VIP clients in the Middle East. We are confident that this cabin design will set a new standard for VIP aviation, and we look forward to bringing it to market.”