Gulfstream lowers G700 cabin altitude

Gulfstream Aerospace has announced a lower cabin altitude for the Gulfstream G700.

Originally announced with a cabin altitude of 3,290 feet/1,003 meters when flying at 41,000 ft/12,497 m, the G700 cabin altitude at the same flight level has been improved to 2,916 ft/889 m.

With this enhancement, the G700 retains its leadership position with the lowest cabin altitude in the business aviation industry.

“Our focus on the customer experience is embedded in our commitment to continuous improvement,” said Mark Burns, president, Gulfstream. “This new, industry-leading cabin altitude is a result of our ongoing investments in customer health and safety and will provide even more comfort for passengers over the ultralong-range flights the G700 is capable of achieving.”

In addition to the low cabin altitude, the Gulfstream Cabin Experience on the G700 includes 100% fresh, never recycled air; whisper-quiet noise levels; 20 of the industry’s largest windows; high-definition circadian lighting system; and award-winning seat design with advanced ergonomics and a variety of enhanced comfort preferences customers can choose from.

The G700 cabin first took flight on April 15, 2021, on the first fully outfitted production test aircraft. Gulfstream is taking the G700 interior through more than 15,500 test points to ensure the cabin’s comfort, maturity and durability upon its entry into service, anticipated in 2022.