Jet Aviation acquires ExecuJet’s Zurich FBO and Luxaviation’s Swiss charter division

Jet Aviation has acquired ExecuJet’s Zurich FBO and hangar operations and Luxaviation’s Swiss aircraft management and charter division.

With this acquisition the company adds a second FBO terminal, two private ramps and two hangars to its Zurich footprint and 17 aircraft to its European fleet.

“This acquisition creates significant value for our global customer base by further expanding our network and delivering innovative, world class standards in service and quality,” said Jet Aviation president, David Paddock. “It is an exciting step in our journey to be the leading partner in global flight.”

Located opposite Jet Aviation’s FBO at Zurich Airport, the ExecuJet Zurich FBO includes one near-5,000 square-meter hangar and one 2,500 square-meter hangar; two private ramps at 4,620 and 5,760 square meters; a 500 square-meter vehicle parking area; and a multifunctional, state of-the-art terminal for passengers and crews.

Stefan Benz, Jet Aviation’s SVP of regional operations in EMEA, said, “Acquisition of the ExecuJet FBO in Zurich enables us to offer a more comprehensive range of services — including hangar space for short- and long-term private parking. For our charter customers, Luxaviation’s Swiss aircraft management and charter business significantly expands our fleet in Europe, offering even greater choice in meeting their varying requirements.”

Jet Aviation is a wholly owned subsidiary of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) with some 4,000 employees and 50 locations worldwide.

Jet Aviation’s offerings include aircraft management, aircraft sales, charter, completions, defense, FBO, maintenance and staffing.