Hadid and Riviera Airport celebrate 100 years in flight

Dubai headquartered Hadid International Services has announced that its partner, Riviera Airport, is celebrating its 100 Year anniversary on February 16, 2023.

The airport is commemorating this milestone with a new book titled “Cento Anni al Volo” (“100 Years in Flight”) which will chronicle the airport’s history and its evolution over the past century.

Hadid is a major international flight support company which oversees aviation services at the airport, including ground-support and concierge services whilst assisting in marketing activities and operating the FBO under the name Hadid Riviera.

Riviera Airport is located in the town of Villanova d’Albenga, in the province of Savona, Italy. The

airport is used primarily for private planes and helicopters and is exclusive to general / business

Aviation.

Originally named after Clemente Panero, a WW1 war hero, it served as a military airbase and became a civilian airport after World War II. In the late seventies, it expanded into the freight sector, such as the flowers of western Liguria, but also with scheduled flights connecting to Rome and other summer destinations such as Corsica and Sardinia.

In 2016, it was renamed to Riviera Airport as part of its privatisation and efforts to attract affluent travelers and executives flying by private jet to Monaco and other destinations on the French-Italian Riviera.

Its recent renovations and expansion projects includes the airport’s partnership with Hadid to renovate the FBO, creating a new terminal with amenities such as a VIP lounge, private conference rooms and a full service business centre.

Furthermore, the Board of Riviera-Airport recently presented to ENAC, the Italian aviation authority, a project to improve the aeronautical infrastructure such as a new hangar, enlarged apron and extended runway.

“We are delighted to be a part of this historic moment for Riviera Airport,” said the chairman of Hadid, Mohamad Hadid. “At Hadid Riviera, we have the privilege of operating an exclusive, worldclass facility in a beautiful location and serving remarkable people. Hadid looks forward with Riviera Airport to the next chapter in its history and development. We encourage anyone with the means, to experience Riviera Airport for themselves, as a perfect alternative entry point to Monaco and the Cote d’Azur.”

Clemens Toussaint, shareholder and vice-president of Riviera Airport said, “We want to invest, build

hangars, and transform this place into a major hub for general aviation and private aviation. Piaggio, an important Italian aircraft manufacturer, is located at our runway, and there is significant traffic from private jets on the Italian and French Riviera, so we want to position ourselves as an alternative. Our airport is relatively unknown, but it is located at the intersection of three countries, Italy, France, and Monaco, and we are discussing future developments. We intend to position the airport as the ‘gateway to Monaco’ taking advantage of the proximity and the short flight time to the principality by helicopter.”