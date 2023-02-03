New Bohlke International Aviation facility awaits Caribbean travelers

Travelers headed to St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, can now land at Bohlke International Aviation’s new premier FBO facility at Henry E. Rohlsen Airport.

“Three generations of my family, along with the support of a tremendously talented team, have built this company over the past 64 years. I am so proud to put the Bohlke International Aviation name on this new, modern facility on St. Croix,” said company president, William “Billy” Bohlke.

The 4,200 square-foot FBO building has a contemporary passenger lobby, a pilot and crew suite, shower facilities, and a separate room with three flight-planning stations. For business-on-the-go, a conference room with seating for eight and modern technology is available on-site. A modern kitchen complete with coffee and refreshments, ample seating, and appliances give guests space for a quick snack, a meal, or catering prep.

The 20,000-square-foot hangar with a 90-foot door can accommodate a variety of large cabin corporate jets. A 115,000 square-foot ramp offers plenty of parking while a 24/7 surveillance system ensures security around the clock. The St. Croix airport runway is 10,000 feet.



The Bohlke team kept sustainability top-of-mind when designing its FBO, including LED lighting and a water-capturing system for the building and hangar. Bohlke also plans to install a solar system that will supply approximately 70% of the FBO’s power. A local garden with bananas, coconuts and other tropical fruits borders the parking lot.

Bohlke developed plans for its new St. Croix FBO facility after sustaining severe damage to the previous facility during Hurricane Maria in 2017. Amid the destruction, the company provided vital FBO and charter services for immediate relief efforts. Since then, the FBO continued to provide top-tier services out of a temporary facility.

“A lot of planning went in to making our new facility hurricane proof,” said Bohlke. “You don’t truly appreciate how important your place of business is until it’s gone. Our hardworking team and loyal customers deserve this new space, and we hope it’s here for a very long time.”

Bohlke International Aviation is open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with 24-hour on-call service. With a focus on safety, efficiency and cost-effective aircraft handling, Bohlke’s highly trained line team offers a complete suite of services, including: competitive rates on Jet A and Avgas; catering; ground power units (GPU); lavatory services; quick turns; freight handling; customs pre-clearance; passenger handling; aircraft detailing; concierge services; and rental cars and crew cars.

As an Avfuel-branded FBO, Bohlke International Airways offers AVTRIP rewards and Avfuel Contract Fuel.