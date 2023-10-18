FlightAware expands helicopter tracking capabilities

FlightAware has released Global for Helicopters, a new flight tracking platform for helicopter or mixed fleet business aviation managers.

This latest addition to the flight tracking suite gives managers of fixed-wing and rotary fleets the full capabilities of Global for all their airframes, plus enhanced high-frequency Aireon space-based ADS-B tracking and defined custom airports for operations unique to rotary-wing aircraft.

Matt Davis, president of FlightAware said, “Helicopters often operate out of remote areas and are fundamentally very different from fixed wing aircraft. This new capability is an important expansion of our flight tracking technology. It can help users optimize operational efficiency, improve situational awareness, and keep stakeholders informed.”

As a fleet management application, owners, operators, and passengers of all business aviation platforms can get information about flights, including accurate predictive ETAs, alerts, selective unblocking, and unparalleled data sources.

The solution combines numerous data sources and tracking hardware with terrestrial ADS-B to provide complete tracking from take-off to landing.

FlightAware is a part of Collins Aerospace, and has more than 15,000 business aviation customers worldwide for the Global platform.