New Chitose Airport to open business aviation terminal airport

Hokkaido Airport Corporation will open a dedicated business aviation terminal at New Chitose Airport (CTS/RJCC) in Japan on 8 December 2023.

The facility is equipped with security checkpoints, CIQ facilities and lounge space exclusively for business

jet passengers, enabling smooth immigration/exit procedures and providing a comfortable experience.

As demand for international business jet travel increases, this facility will become a key entry point for

premium tourism experiences in Hokkaido. It will enhance our guest services and promote the influx of

high-end travelers to Hokkaido.

Universal Aviation, the ground support division of Universal Weather and Aviation, will co-operate

the facility.

Universal Aviation has more than 60 locations in over 40 countries, with five locations in Japan, and has experience operating GATs at other airports.