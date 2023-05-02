Jet Aviation partners with FlyORO to bring SAF to Singapore

Jet Aviation has partnered with FlyORO, a fuel blending services provider, to offer custom blends of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) at its Singapore Fixed Base Operation (FBO) at Seletar Airport.

The tailored SAF blends use FlyORO’s AlphaLite technology and is available immediately.

Jet Aviation launched SAF in Singapore in May 2022, at an approximate 39% blend. The partnership with

FlyORO is the first of its kind to enable customers the opportunity to choose a custom percentage blend of

SAF to meet their specific requirements.

“SAF is an important part of our efforts towards a more sustainable future, for the industry, and for Jet

Aviation,” said David Paddock, president, Jet Aviation. “Jet Aviation is committed to working in partnership

with various stakeholders to drive availability, understanding, and adoption of SAF across our network, and

beyond. Offering customers a customized blend of SAF that meets their specific requirements is another way to further provide a seamless, personalized service at every touch point. We are delighted to partner with FlyORO on this project and bring their innovative solution to our Seletar FBO.”

Jet Aviation is the first FBO in the world to offer AlphaLite, FlyORO’s modular blending technology that can

provide fast, flexible SAF blending at the highest level of precision, quality, and safety protocols.

“We are proud to launch the world’s first flexible SAF blending system, in partnership with Jet Aviation in

Singapore,” said Jonathan Yeo, CEO, FlyORO. “Jet Aviation, as leaders in business aviation, have always

been the first to lead and demonstrate their commitment to sustainability – in the region and globally.

Together, we look forward to creating a more robust supply chain to further aviation’s journey in the energy

transition, and create innovative solutions in SAF blends, designed to be tailored to the respective

sustainability requirements in business aviation.”

“Singapore is a key business aviation hub in Asia Pacific, and we are proud to lead the way in making SAF

blends available from our Seletar Airport facility, in partnership with FlyORO,” said Faizal Khan, Jet

Aviation’s director of FBO operations in Singapore. “We are always looking for meaningful ways to broaden

sustainable choices for our customers and we hope this next step will further grow the global SAF

community and ultimately increase the number of flights operating on SAF.”

In 2019, Jet Aviation was the first supplier to offer sustainable fuel via a blended fuel option at Van Nuys

Airport, California. It was also the first company to bring SAF to Switzerland, in a temporary supply for the

World Economic Forum 2020. In 2021 a permanent supply of SAF was introduced in Jet Aviation

Amsterdam, followed by Singapore in 2022. This same year, the company signed the World Economic

Forums’ 2030 Ambition Statement, ‘Clean Skies for Tomorrow’. Jet Aviation also makes SAF available for

any customer worldwide through Book & Claim.

Jet Aviation is a wholly owned subsidiary of General Dynamics with some 4,000 employees and 50 locations worldwide. Jet Aviation’s offerings include aircraft management, aircraft sales, charter, completions, defence, FBO, maintenance and staffing.

FlyORO provides the world’s first revolutionary, modular, on-demand blending service of SAF and jet fuel to

enable aviation on its emissions reduction journey. As an enabler to the SAF supply chain, we enable flyers

the flexibility to align their ESG targets per flight rather than be succumbed to fixed blend ratios and bulk

commitments upfront. With a small form factor of 40ft, it is space efficient and portable and can be installed anywhere at or off airport base. This solution allows airport fuel operators to serve flyers more effectively with a simplified supply chain.